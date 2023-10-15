Congress faces heat from those denied tickets

October 15, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST

As anticipated, protests erupted in the Congress party soon after the announcement of the first list of 55 candidates, for the Telangana Assembly Elections 2023, on Sunday.

Protesting the denial of ticket, senior Congress leader from Uppal constituency, Ragidi Laxma Reddy, quit the party not before accusing a section of the leaders of ignoring the loyalists.

In Medchal constituency, supporters of strong aspirant Singireddy Harshvardhan Reddy and a rival group clashed after the party named Thotakura Vajresh Yadav to represent the party from the constituency. Tense moment prevailed at the Medchal District Congress Committee office.

TPCC Vice President Mallu Ravi faced the heat of the Congress protests when a group of minority leaders barged into his press conference at Gandhi Bhavan, the party headquarters in Hyderabad. They confronted him as to how unknown and non-locals were given tickets in the Old City of Hyderabad. Dr. Ravi had to abruptly call off the press conference and leave the party office.

In Kollapur constituency, the supporters of senior Congress leader Jagadishwar Rao removed the Congress flexis from the party office to protest denial of ticket to their leader. The Congress party had allotted ticket to former Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, who had joined the party recently from BRS.

At a press conference, the TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy flanked by the AICC in charge Manikrao Thakre said the tickets were finalised by the Central Election Committee.