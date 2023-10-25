Congress Election Committee clears 45 names, will meet on Thursday again

October 25, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated October 26, 2023 01:14 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Central Election Committee of the Congress met on Wednesday for over three hours to finalise the names of candidates for Telangana Assembly elections-2023 and it reportedly cleared the names of about 45 candidates.

The CEC will meet again on Thursday to discuss the remaining names and announce the list. The Screening Committee of the Telangana Congress also met on Wednesday at the residence of AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal to discuss the remaining seats where the competition is high and some seats where they are expecting to accommodate top leaders from other parties.

After the CEC meeting, the AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge posted on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) saying that Telangana is getting ready for change. Telangana shall elect Congress !

“Staring at an imminent defeat, BRS leaders are showing their abject frustration by continuously attacking the Congress party. BRS, BJP, AMIM — all partners in crime know the writing on the wall. They have nothing to show to the people of Telangana except lies, loot and commission ! Congress’ guarantees in Telangana and the tremendous affection that we share with the people of the State shall result in justice, welfare and progress,” he said.