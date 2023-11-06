Congress chief Revanth, BJP leader Bandi Sanjay file nominations

November 06, 2023 05:10 pm | Updated 05:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy filed his nomination from Kodangal Assembly constituency on Monday. Besides Kodangal, he is taking on Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao from Kamareddy constituency. BJP National General Secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay too filed his papers from Karimnagar Assembly seat.

Nominations for the Telangana Assembly elections began on November 3. The polls will be held on November 30.

Addressing a huge gathering prior to nomination filing, Mr. Reddy spoke about the issues in Kodangal, assured of development such as jobs, education facilities, irrigation water and other resources. The TPCC president requested voters to elect him by a huge margin.

“All of you have the responsibility to bring the Congress to power in the state,” Mr. Reddy said adding that CM KCR has not fulfilled a single promise made to Kodangal.

“Why is Kodangal discriminated? Are the funds only for Sircilla, Siddipet and Gajwel,” he questioned. The TPCC chief threw a challenge to KCR to contest from Kodangal to prove his popularity among the electorate.

“This election will bring change in the lives of people of Kodangal,” the TPCC chief said, adding that all voters should come together and pass a unanimous resolution to back the Congress.

He said the people of Kodangal should give him a majority bigger than that secured by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K.Shiva Kumar. He said once the Congress forms the Government in Telangana, he would strive to complete Mahabubnagar-Chincholi national highway and start a Government Degree College for women in Kodangal. Mr. Revanth arrived in a helicopter and proceeded in an impressive election rally to the Returning Officer’s office to file his nomination. In the 2018 State Assembly Elections, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) candidate Patnam Narender Reddy won over Mr. Reddy in the Kodangal Assembly constituency. Later, the TPCC chief won from Malkajgiri in the Lok Sabha Elections-2019.

Bandi Sanjay files nomination

Meanwhile, Karimnagar MP and BJP National General Secretary Bandi Sanjay filed his nomination papers from Karimnagar Assembly constituency. He took out a rally along with BJP MLA from Goshamahal T. Raja Singh.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Bandi Sanjay said he would act as the saviour of all. “I will continue to fight for the protection of Dharma and the time has come for the voters of Karimnagar to rewrite history,” he said, adding that the entire State was waiting for the outcome of Karimnagar polls. “Let every come out like Chhatrapati Shivaji and Jhansi Lakshmi Bai to back the BJP,” he said.