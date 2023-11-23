Congress candidate Sridhar Babu condemns attack on Oded sarpanch, seeks deployment of additional forces

November 23, 2023 04:07 am | Updated 04:07 am IST - JAYASHANKAR BHUPALPALLY/PEDDAPALLI

Sitting Congress MLA D.Sridhar Babu, who is contesting from Manthani Assembly constituency, has condemned the attack on Oded sarpanch S.Bakka Rao and his wife Padma allegedly by some ruling BRS cadre during their election campaign at Kistapur village in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district late on Tuesday evening.

Mr.Sridhar, a former minister and All India Congress Committee secretary, on Wednesday submitted a representation to the Returning Officer in Manthani of Peddapalli district seeking deployment of additional central security forces to enable the voters to exercise their franchise without fear and intimidation in the November 30 Assembly polls.

Stating that the couple suffered severe injuries in the Kistapur incident, he alleged that the incident exposed attempts by ruling party functionaries to intimidate Congress party cadre and supporters in Manthani constituency.

The Congress cadre and leaders are facing veiled threats from the ruling party functionaries, he alleged, urging the Election Commission to deploy additional central forces in Manthani constituency to ensure free and fair elections.