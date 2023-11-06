Congress allots Kothagudem seat to CPI

November 06, 2023 05:41 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Ending the weeks long suspense, the Congress party has finally allotted Kothagudem Assembly seat in old Khammam district to the Communist Party of India (CPI).

A decision to this effect was taken after the TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy met the CPI leaders including the State Secretary Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao in latter’s office on Monday.

After the brief meeting, the leaders said the Congress and the CPI have joined hands to defeat the BJP led NDA for its failure to fulfil the promises.

After the Assembly results are announced, the Congress has promised to give two MLC tickets to the CPI. “We want CPI representation in Assembly and Council also,” said Mr. Revanth Reddy.

The top leaders of Congress and the CPI held preliminary talks in New Delhi last month and sought adequate number of seats for the Assembly. It is understood that the CPI had insisted on Kothagudem and Chennur seats as part of the poll alliance.

However, with the recent re-entry of the former MP G. Vivek into the Congress party, it was decided in principle that the Chennur seat would be given to him.

The CPI State Secretary Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao, himself a former MLA, is likely to contest from Kothagudem seat. There was opposition to the idea of allocating the seat to CPI by the Congress leaders. Former Union Minister Renuka Chowdary has claimed that as the Congress party was on a strong footing in the constituency, it was but natural that the seat should be kept with the party itself.

The CPI (M), which too hoped of an alliance, called it a day on Sunday and announced candidates for 14 seats. Party’s State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram at a press conference had maintained that they had waited till the last minute for a positive response from the Congress but in vain. “The filing of nominations have also started and we can not wait for long hoping that we will be given some seats,” he had said.