Cong petitions Cyber crime police about fake news on Revanth

November 15, 2023 04:19 pm | Updated 04:19 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Congress party leaders on Wednesday approached the Cyber Crime police urging the authorities to take action against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and unknown persons, who had morphed, fabricated and prepared a television screenshot purportedly showing the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief A. Revanth Reddy making comments that could promote enmity among the religions.

A team of Congress leaders submitted a petition to the Cyber Crime police stating that they had noticed some content circulating in social media and X (formerly Twitter) and other platforms misguiding the voters and promoting enmity among the groups of people. After enquiry it has come to light that the BJP, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and others were behind the circulation of the said content.

The screenshot message claims Mr. Revanth Reddy promised that temple lands would be sold to fund the schemes for welfare of the minorities. They said these news were fabricated and being deliberately circulated to malign the Congress chief. They urged the police to identify the persons behind this conspiracy and take action.

The Congress leaders maintained that since the ‘fake’ news was being circulated to create rift between the voters and the Congress party, they requested the police to take necessary action immediately.