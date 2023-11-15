HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cong petitions Cyber crime police about fake news on Revanth

November 15, 2023 04:19 pm | Updated 04:19 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy

TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy | Photo Credit: File | Ramakrishna. G

Congress party leaders on Wednesday approached the Cyber Crime police urging the authorities to take action against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and unknown persons, who had morphed, fabricated and prepared a television screenshot purportedly showing the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief A. Revanth Reddy making comments that could promote enmity among the religions.

A team of Congress leaders submitted a petition to the Cyber Crime police stating that they had noticed some content circulating in social media and X (formerly Twitter) and other platforms misguiding the voters and promoting enmity among the groups of people. After enquiry it has come to light that the BJP, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and others were behind the circulation of the said content.

The screenshot message claims Mr. Revanth Reddy promised that temple lands would be sold to fund the schemes for welfare of the minorities. They said these news were fabricated and being deliberately circulated to malign the Congress chief. They urged the police to identify the persons behind this conspiracy and take action.

The Congress leaders maintained that since the ‘fake’ news was being circulated to create rift between the voters and the Congress party, they requested the police to take necessary action immediately.

Related Topics

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 / Indian National Congress / Bharatiya Janata Party / Bharat Rashtra Samithi

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.