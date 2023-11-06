HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cong files complaint against police for confiscation of campaign vehicles

November 06, 2023 04:49 pm | Updated 04:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Congress party’s campaign cars at Gandhi Bhavan, Hyderabad.

Congress party’s campaign cars at Gandhi Bhavan, Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) leaders have petitioned the Chief Electoral Officer, Telangana Vikas Raj against the alleged police swoop on Gandhi Bhavan last week and towing away its campaign vehicle.

In a letter to the CEO, TPCC Vice-President Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy said on November 4 that police entered the party office, which is a private premises, and confiscated three Ambassador Cars which were used for an innovative ‘Car campaign’ to highlight the failed promises of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Government.

He said the vehicles were parked in the private premises and it was surprising that the act was executed without presenting any legal warrant and the police officers failed to provide any justification or clarification for their behaviour. “Such an action raises concerns about the protection of private property rights and the exercise of police authority,” the complaint said.

The Congress party firmly believes in upholding the rule of law and respecting the rights of citizens, even within the realm of political expression and dissent, the letter mentioned. “We seek your urgent intervention in this matter to provide us with the necessary clarification and, if warranted, take action against those responsible for this incident,” Mr. Reddy said.

The TPCC also demanded a formal written clarification explaining the legal basis for the confiscation of the vehicles. If the confiscation is found to be unjust or without legal grounds, the Congress requested immediate return of the property.

The party also demanded an investigation into the actions of the police officers involved in this incident to determine if any misconduct or abuse of power had occurred and hoped that an appropriate action would be taken accordingly.

Related Topics

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.