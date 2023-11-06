ADVERTISEMENT

Chopper flying KCR develops snag, pilots land it back safely

November 06, 2023 02:32 pm | Updated 02:32 pm IST - hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president K. Chandrashekar Rao | Photo Credit: File | K.V. Ramana

hyderabad

A technical problem developed in the helicopter flying Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to his four election rallies scheduled in the combined Mahabubnagar district on Monday afternoon. This forced the pilots to divert the chopper and land back safely at the farmhouse of the former at Erravally in Siddipet district.

According to officials of the Chief Minister’s office, Mr. Rao is scheduled to address four election rallies in combined Mahabubnagar district at Devarakadra, Gadwal, Makthal and Narayanpet. The officials stated that the aviation agency is making arrangements to send another chopper to fly the BRS chief to the public meetings.

There was no change in the schedule of the election rallies to be addressed by Mr. Rao and he would leave as soon as the alternative chopper arrives at his farmhouse.

