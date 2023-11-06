HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chopper flying KCR develops snag, pilots land it back safely

November 06, 2023 02:32 pm | Updated 02:32 pm IST - hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president K. Chandrashekar Rao

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president K. Chandrashekar Rao | Photo Credit: File | K.V. Ramana

hyderabad

A technical problem developed in the helicopter flying Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to his four election rallies scheduled in the combined Mahabubnagar district on Monday afternoon. This forced the pilots to divert the chopper and land back safely at the farmhouse of the former at Erravally in Siddipet district.

According to officials of the Chief Minister’s office, Mr. Rao is scheduled to address four election rallies in combined Mahabubnagar district at Devarakadra, Gadwal, Makthal and Narayanpet. The officials stated that the aviation agency is making arrangements to send another chopper to fly the BRS chief to the public meetings.

There was no change in the schedule of the election rallies to be addressed by Mr. Rao and he would leave as soon as the alternative chopper arrives at his farmhouse.

Related Topics

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 / Bharat Rashtra Samithi

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.