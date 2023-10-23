ADVERTISEMENT

CEO dissatisfied with gaps in arrangements for conduct of elections

October 23, 2023 02:15 am | Updated 02:15 am IST - HYDERABAD

Directs officials to educate people about complaint redressal mechanisms

M Rajeev
M. Rajeev

The Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana, Vikas Raj explaining about the arrangements that are being made for ensuring inducement-free elections, in Hyderabad on Thursday, October 12, 2023. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj has expressed dissatisfaction over the gaps in the arrangements for hassle-free conduct of the forthcoming Assembly elections.

The CEO, who took stock of the situation during a video conference, drew the attention of the returning officers and other officials concerned about the gaps that were surfacing in spite of the instructions given by the election authority. He was particular about the complaints received from the people as well as the political parties and asked the officials to convene meetings of the district grievances committees on seizures. The committees should ensure that genuine cases are resolved immediately after taking all the parameters into consideration.

There was a need to prepare foolproof reports relating to the seizures and the Acts under which they were made. Receipts should be given for every seizure and the aggrieved party should be educated about to whom their appeal should be referred.

Director General of Police stressed the need for confidence building measures and insisted that there should be visibility of the police like flag marches.

