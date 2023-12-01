Centenarian draws praise for casting vote

Rukkamma, a centenarian from Polasa village in Jagtial district, drew praise from voters and polling staff as she cast her vote at a polling booth in the village, on Thursday, defying age.
Rukkamma arrived at the polling station accompanied by her two family members. She reached the booth in a wheelchair arranged by the polling staff and exercised her franchise in a hassle-free manner, sources said.
All those who were present at the booth lauded the concern of the 105-year-old woman for a vibrant democracy and inspiring gesture in exercising her voting right.
Elsewhere in erstwhile composite Karimnagar district, several senior citizens gave a head-start to polling by casting their ballots in the first two hours braving cold weather conditions.
A group of transgenders, mostly new voters, exercised their franchise at a polling booth in Vemulawada.
