Centenarian draws praise for casting vote

December 01, 2023 07:51 am | Updated 07:51 am IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA/KARIMNAGAR

P Sridhar
P. Sridhar

Rukkamma, a centenarian from Polasa village in Jagtial district, drew praise from voters and polling staff as she cast her vote at a polling booth in the village, on Thursday, defying age.

Rukkamma arrived at the polling station accompanied by her two family members. She reached the booth in a wheelchair arranged by the polling staff and exercised her franchise in a hassle-free manner, sources said.

All those who were present at the booth lauded the concern of the 105-year-old woman for a vibrant democracy and inspiring gesture in exercising her voting right.

Elsewhere in erstwhile composite Karimnagar district, several senior citizens gave a head-start to polling by casting their ballots in the first two hours braving cold weather conditions.

A group of transgenders, mostly new voters, exercised their franchise at a polling booth in Vemulawada.

