BRS was born only for Telangana people and their rights: KCR

The Telangana CM says picking Congress will take back State to pre-2014 era and a vote for BJP will go waste

November 17, 2023 05:20 am | Updated 05:20 am IST - hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
BRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao addressing an election rally in Nizamabad Rural Constituency on Thursday with party candidate Bajireddy Goverdhan on his left.

BRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao addressing an election rally in Nizamabad Rural Constituency on Thursday with party candidate Bajireddy Goverdhan on his left. | Photo Credit: K.V. Ramana

hyderabad

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) had come into existence only for the people of Telangana and their rights and within a short span of over nine years the new State had overcome several major problems of drinking water, power supply and irrigation to a large extent, BRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said on Thursday.

Addressing election rallies in Adilabad, Boath, Nizamabad Rural and Narsapur constituencies in support of Jogu Ramanna, Anil Jadhav, V. Sunitha Laxma Reddy and Bajireddy Goverdhan, Mr. Rao said the Congress had discriminated against the people of Telangana for most part of the 58 years after Telangana was merged with Andhra and it had come to power in 2004 with a promise of giving statehood to Telangana. However, it was delayed for 10 more years after the entire Telangana society came together after “my indefinite fast taken up in November 2009”.

After the formation of Telangana, the BRS government had first addressed the basic issues of drinking water and power supply and ensured purified drinking water to every household, 24×7 quality power to all categories of consumers and in the process achieved maximum irrigation facility in the State, Mr. Rao said at Narsapur.

TPCC vice president G. Anil Kumar joining BRS at Narsapur on Thursday as candidate V. Sunitha Laxma Reddy and Minister T. Harish Rao look on

TPCC vice president G. Anil Kumar joining BRS at Narsapur on Thursday as candidate V. Sunitha Laxma Reddy and Minister T. Harish Rao look on | Photo Credit: Md. Arif

On the Pradesh Congress Committee president’s talk of 3-hour power supply to farm pumpsets on the ground that a 10 HP capacity motor would pump water to irrigate one acre in an hour and that most of the farmers in the State were small and marginal farmers, Mr. Rao said the former had no knowledge about the capacity of pumps used by farmers.

Pension to beedi workers

He sought to know from the Congress as to who would bear the cost for changing the existing motor with 10 HP capacity ones. Telangana was the only State in the country to give social security pension to the beedi rollers (workers), the Chief Minister said in Nizamabad Rural constituency.

Speaking at Adilabad, he cautioned people against supporting the Congress even by ignorance as it would take them back to the pre-2014 era when there was no drinking water supply to all households in the State and there were power cuts in all seasons. He also told them that support to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would be nothing but wasting the vote.

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 / Bharat Rashtra Samithi

