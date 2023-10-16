BRS manifesto is yet another attempt to deceive people: BJP

October 16, 2023 12:06 am | Updated 12:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The BJP has come down heavily against the BRS manifesto released by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, and called it as yet another attempt to “deceive” people after having failed to fulfil the promises made in the previous manifestos released before 2014 and 2018 Assembly elections, 2019 Parliament elections and also during the GHMC elections in 2020.

“Mr. Rao should explain to people the reason for not keeping up the promises made previously and why people should again trust him. No one is ready to give him another chance after having experienced how a revenue surplus State has been pushed into a deep debt with profligate spending,” charged Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast Region G. Kishan Reddy, Rajya Sabha MP K. Laxman and other leaders on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference at the State office, the party urged people to see through the “duplicity of the BRS new manifesto” when it has been unable to do anything in the earlier ones released with much fanfare.

“Mr. Rao’s big talk stops at the farm house as he has delivered little on the ground level. Every section – farmers, youth, women, physically-challenged, employees and others have been taken for a ride by his government,” the leaders alleged.

Weaker sections including the SC/STs, Backward Classes and others have been promised the moon like special budget sub plans, bandhus , free land, housing, interest free loans and others, but nothing had materialised. “Why should these sections vote for the BRS government again? Has this government issued a single new ration card, job for at least one person in every village or took care of the martyrs families?,” questioned Mr. Laxman.

Mr. Kishan Reddy, also the State BJP president, reeled out the promises made during the previous elections and accused the regime of whittling down the fee reimbursement scheme and medical insurance under the Aarogyasri scheme. “This is the only government across the country which has cut down budget for education and neglected the improvement of schools and colleges. The youth have been cheated in education as well as in employment,” he said.

“Mr. Rao is the biggest deceiver and backstabbed the people of the State by not showing any commitment to the manifestos. Instead of increasing wealth, he only increased corruption, arrogance and maladministration with a worst economic policy - but best in family corruption,” he remarked.

The Minister called the Chief Minister for a debate on his promises and accused him of acting “as if he had just come to power and hence needs five more years to implement the promises after ruling for two terms.”