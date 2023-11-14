BRS is ‘B’ team and Majlist ‘B’ Plus team of the BJP: Manish Tewari

November 14, 2023 04:00 pm | Updated 04:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Former Union Minister and Parliament member Manish Tewari termed the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) as the ‘B’ team of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and AIMIM as the ‘B Plus’ team and said this was evident in the way the BRS supported all the bills of the BJP in the Parliament but was now trying to project a different picture.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, he said the BRS was the only party that openly supported the demonetisation decision of the Modi government and similar was the case with the three farm laws that were later withdrawn due to pressure from the farming community. At every opportunity, BRS and BJP were together and they couldn’t fool people of trying to project themselves as rivals, Mr. Tewari said.

Asserting that the Congress was not overconfident but was reflecting the voice of the people, Mr. Tewari said this confidence was generated from the ground where people wanted Congress to come and BRS to be defeated. “The BRS that failed to keep its promises must go and this is the demand of the people.“

Mr. Tewari said the Telangana bill was introduced in Parliament, seeing the desire of the people for a separate State as youngsters were willing to take their lives for the cause. He recalled how the then party president Sonia Gandhi overcame pressure from several sections and wanted Telangana to be formed as per the promise made.

The former Union Minister alleged that family rule has destroyed the State’s economy and the huge dent in the State indicated that. Every person in Telangana carries a debt of ₹1.60 lakh due to the loans taken by the State government. The prosperous and surplus state of Telangana created by the UPA is in a horrible state and it was for the people to realise the danger of continuing the BRS government, Mr. Tewari said

Corruption is the hallmark of BRS governance, he alleged and said every scheme is reeking with corruption, whether it is the Dalita Bandhu, Double Bedroom Houses, Kaleshwaram Project, Mission Bhageeratha or Palamuru Ranga Reddy project.

