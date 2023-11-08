HamberMenu
BRS drops Abraham, picks up Vijayudu for Alampur

Three key Congress leaders join BRS after denial of ticket

November 08, 2023 05:39 am | Updated 05:39 am IST - hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
TPCC NRI cell convenor Y. Thirupathi Reddy (middle) from Palakurthi with K.T. Rama Rao and Errabelli Dayakar Rao after joining BRS in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

TPCC NRI cell convenor Y. Thirupathi Reddy (middle) from Palakurthi with K.T. Rama Rao and Errabelli Dayakar Rao after joining BRS in Hyderabad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

hyderabad

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has changed its candidate for Alampur Assembly constituency in Jogulamba-Gadwal district on Tuesday by replacing sitting MLA Dr. V.M. Abraham with Vijayudu, a candidate suggested by party MLC Challa Venkatrami Reddy.

Working president of the party K.T. Rama Rao handed over the B-Forms to nine candidates including Mr. Vijayuudu, Nandkishore Vyas for Goshamahal, Ch. Anand Kumar Goud for Nampally, M. Seetharam Reddy for Chandrayangutta, S. Sundar Reddy for Yakhutpura, Inayat Ali Bakri for Bhadurpura, T. Ajith Reddy for Malakpet, A. Krishna for Karwan and Salauddin Lodhi for Charminar.

Mr. Abraham’s name was announced by party president K. Chandrasekhar Rao on August 21 among the list of 115 candidates. He launched campaign by getting ready a campaign vehicle although Mr. Venkatrami Reddy continued his efforts to get the nod for Mr. Vijayudu from the beginning.

Mr. Vijayudu, a political novice and who has been working as a field assistant in MGNREGS, too launched campaign three days back with the blessings and assurance from Mr. Venaktrami Reddy that he would get the B-Form. The BRS chief is scheduled to address an election rally at Alamapur on November 19. It is understood that Mr. Rama Rao spoke to Mr. Abraham and explained the circumstances leading to change of his candidature. Incidentally, Mr. Abraham is the only candidate from BRS who has been denied B-Form after announcement this time.

Congress leaders join BRS

Three key leaders from Congress, who were front runners for the party ticket from Palakurthi, Gadwal and Mudhole seats and were denied ticket in favour of the last-minute entrants, joined Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) here on Tuesday.

TPCC NRI cell convenor Dr. Y. Thirupathi Reddy (Palakurthi), Kuruva Vijay Kumar (Gadwal) and Kiran Waghmore (Mudhole) were welcomed into the party along with their supporters. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rama Rao said a person who was caught red-handed in the cash-for-vote scam was made TPCC chief by the Congress and he was now demanding rate for seat.

