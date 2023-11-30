ADVERTISEMENT

BRS candidate accused of poll code violation in Bellampalli constituency

November 30, 2023 02:35 pm | Updated 02:35 pm IST - MANCHERIAL

Durgam Chinnaiah caused a flutter by entering the polling booth with the BRS scarf swathed around his neck

P Sridhar
P. Sridhar

BRS candidate and sitting MLA from Bellampalli, Durgam Chinnaiah | Photo Credit: Twitter/@DurgamChinnaiah

A picture of the ruling BRS candidate and the sitting MLA from Bellampalli, Durgam Chinnaiah wearing the party scarf inside a polling booth in Mancherial district went viral on social media.

Sources said that Mr. Chinnaiah cast his vote at a polling booth in Jendavenkatapur village in Nennel mandal of Bellampalli constituency this morning.

He caused a flutter by entering the polling booth with the BRS scarf swathed around his neck, sources added.

The incident evoked flak from the Opposition parties which termed it as a “clear-cut case of poll code violation”.

The district election authorities ordered an inquiry into the incident to ascertain the facts.

