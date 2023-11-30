BRS candidate accused of poll code violation in Bellampalli constituency

A picture of the ruling BRS candidate and the sitting MLA from Bellampalli, Durgam Chinnaiah wearing the party scarf inside a polling booth in Mancherial district went viral on social media.
Sources said that Mr. Chinnaiah cast his vote at a polling booth in Jendavenkatapur village in Nennel mandal of Bellampalli constituency this morning.
He caused a flutter by entering the polling booth with the BRS scarf swathed around his neck, sources added.
The incident evoked flak from the Opposition parties which termed it as a “clear-cut case of poll code violation”.
The district election authorities ordered an inquiry into the incident to ascertain the facts.
