BRS asks farmers to make wise decision on Congress’ power supply

November 12, 2023 05:57 am | Updated 01:57 am IST - hyderabad

hyderabad

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has asked the people of Telangana to decide between 24×7 power supply being given to all categories of consumers including farmers and the Congress party, which is repeatedly speaking about only three-hour supply to farm pumpsets.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, working president of the party K.T. Rama Rao, senior leaders Ponnala Laxmaiah, M. Srinivas Reddy, Dasoju Sravan, Karne Prabhakar and others said the farming community was just overcoming the past plight with not even 3-hour supply during day-time and support to the Congress party in this election would take them 10 years back.

After his 3-hour supply talk in the US, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy had reiterated here recently that 3-hour supply to farming was enough in the State as 90% of the landholdings were only up to 3 acres and pumping water with a 10 HP motor would irrigate one acre in an hour, they pointed out and suggested the farming community tell the TPCC leader as to which capacity motors were used mostly by them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Criticising the TPCC leader for comparing farmers to alms-seekers in the matter of Rythu Bandhu benefit, the BRS leaders asked farmers to recollect the day of plight in irrigating their crops in the night time by waking up all night waiting for power supply, burning out of motors and bursting of transformers with overload, protests before sub-stations, crop holidays to farmers and power holidays to industries.

The BRS leaders stated that from improving irrigation facilities to providing 24×7 supply to farmers depending on groundwater was before the farming community to make an informed decision. They mentioned that the State government was spending over ₹1,000 crore every month on free power supply to farming and in the process helping farmers reach record paddy production.

They also asked AICC leader Rahul Gandhi to make the Congress party policy clear on the power supply hours to farming and termed the declarations being made by the party as waste papers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.