BJP’s releases ‘third’ list of 35 candidates for Telangana elections

November 02, 2023 03:43 pm | Updated 03:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana BJP released the third list of 35 candidates contesting the State Assembly Elections 2023 a short while ago through a press release by the national general secretary, Arun Singh, on Thursday.

The names have been cleared by the Central Election Committee presided over by national president J.P. Nadda on Wednesday. The meeting was also attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and others.

The list this time has 14 candidates from the Backward Classes, 11 candidates from the Reddys, five SCs, three STs and one each from Brahmin and Velama communities, respectively.

Prominent among those got the tickets include state vice president and former MLA NVSS Prabhakar from Uppal, former Ministers Marri Shashidhar Reddy from Sanathnagar, Krishna Yadav from Amberpet, Chittaranjan Das from Jadcherla, P. Babu Mohan from Andole and K.S. Ratnam from Chevella.

The hopes of former Mayor Banda Kartikha Reddy of getting Secunderabad constituency ticket got dashed with Mekala Sarangapani getting the ticket taking into consideration the assurance of awarding more tickets to Backward Classes. Former TSRTC union leader Ashwathama Reddy got the ticket from Wanaparthy.

Others who got a look-in are: V Raghunath (Mancherial), Ajmeera Athmaram Naik (Asifabad), V Mohan Reddy (Bodhan), E. Laxminarayana (Banswada), Dinesh K. (Nizamabad Rural), C. Sunil Reddy (Manthani), P. Vijay Kumar (Medak), J. Sangappa (Narayanakhed).

Ramachandraraju Narasimha (Zaheerabad - SC), S. Ranga Reddy (Lal Bahudur Nagar), T. Srinivas Reddy (Rajendranagar), B. Maruthi Kiran (Parigi), Poosa Raju (Musheerabad), S. Surender Reddy (Malakpet), L. Deepak Reddy (Jubilee Hills), K. Rathang Pandu Reddy (Narayanpet).

Jalandhar Reddy (Makthal), D. Satish Madiga (Achampet -SC), A. Babaiah (Shadnagar), K. Lalu Naik (Deverakonda – ST), Ch. Srilatha Reddy (Huzurnagar), M. Srinivas Goud (Nalgonda), P. Srinivas (Alair), Dr. P. Kali Prasad Rao (Parkal), P. Balraju (Pinapaka- ST), N. Ravikumar (Palair) and Ramalingeswara Rao (Sathupalli- SC). The party had earlier released 52 names in one instance on October 22 and another single name in the second instance.

