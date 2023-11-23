BJP promises more benefits to turmeric farmers

November 23, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President J.P. Nadda, on Thursday, said the party will ensure turmeric processing units and also introduce a market intervention scheme to benefit the farmers in addition to the recently announced National Turmeric Board (NTC) if it is elected to power in Telangana.

Stating that the Telangana Assembly elections were crucial not only for the State but also for the rest of the country, Mr. Nadda said a double engine government of the BJP here and at the Centre is necessary for the sake of development.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had not only pushed Telangana backward in the last 10 years but had also run a “corrupt” administration where his own family members mattered, and indulged in appeasement politics, forgetting the sacrifices made by youth for a separate State.

“Telangana was the richest State with a surplus budget when it was formed. Now it is totally in debt and has the highest inflation rate. BJP is the only party that can fight against family rule in Telangana and across the country in several states,” he maintained.

The Dharani portal has become a dubious portal where farmers’ lands were being snatched away while the Kaleshwaram irrigation project cracks are now visible to all after having being used as an ‘ATM’ by the ruling party, alleged Mr. Nadda.

“KCR himself admitted about 30% of Dalit Bandu scheme is taken as commission by his own MLAs. How many of you benefited? Did you get the two-bedroom house? It is nothing but PMAY – PM Awas Yojana Scheme, started by Prime Minister Modi but hijacked by KCR diverting the allocated funds,” he charged.

The national president asserted that “unconstitutional” acts like religious based reservation will be removed and distributed among the underprivileged sections.

He mentioned the schemes listed in the manifesto, like reduction of fuel prices, four free gas cylinders, insurance to crops, etc.,- and sought support for contesting candidates - Dhanapal Suryanaraya Gupta, Dinesh Kulachari, P. Raju and Sangappa.

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, in a separate press conference in Hyderabad, was sure that people of Telangana had decided to confine Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to his house by voting out his government in this election. “BRS came to power in Telangana with a promise of ‘water, funds and jobs’ for locals but had failed to implement them. Huge corruption has taken place in the projects and the future of Telangana is at risk. People were cheated and they are going answer them with a vote. We have unveiled what we can do in the manifesto. People will vote for us and we will make a person from BC CM in the state. Youth will stand with party,” he claimed.

The Minister listed out the projects sanctioned for the Telangana by the Centre including building the double the extent of national highways, enhancing railway budget by 16 times, sanctioning economic and industrial corridors, cargo terminals, mega textile parks, super thermal power project, etc.. Mr. Goyal was sure the party is going to win elections in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh too.

