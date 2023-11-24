BJP promises an exclusive NRI ministry in Telangana

November 24, 2023 05:14 pm | Updated 05:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has promised that an exclusive Non Resident Indians (NRI) Ministry will be formed if the BJP is elected to power in Telangana considering that large number of people who had migrated to the West Asia and other nations in search of livelihoods.

“There are many people from these areas who had gone abroad in search of employment. The NRI Ministry will take care of their needs and work towards their welfare. We will make Telangana as the number one state in the country,” he said addressing public meetings at Armoor and as part of the election campaign on November 24.

Mr. Shah charged that this was not possible by the rival BRS and Congress parties. “These two parties – BRS and Congress Parties are corrupt to the core and open tenders on their dining tables to give ministries to the highest bidder. They will never encourage a person with people’s support,” he charged.

Mr. Shah has accused Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao of allowing his son and senior minister K.T. Rama Rao to make hundreds of crores of rupees in corrupt deals in many sectors and vowed to jail those involved in such acts once the party comes to power in Telangana. The Government had even converted a bus depot in the area into a shopping mall for pecuniary benefits and party ticket was also given to the beneficiary, he alleged.

“KCR has destroyed TS and failed to live upto his numerous promises made to the people. His says are numbered and he cannot sleep in peace anymore as we will probe into each and every corrupt deal in lands, projects and others. His Government has failed to conduct the competitive examinations by the TS Public Service Commission (TSPSC) properly and indulged in leaks. We will put all those involved behind the bars after our government is formed,” he said.

The Home Minister pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured to set up a National Turmeric Board (NTB), a research centre and a 500 bed hospital exclusively for the benefit of the Bidi workers. The Telangana Liberation Day will be celebrated officially and boiled rice will also be given minimum support price,” he said.

Nizamabad MP D. Aravind, contesting from Korutla Assembly constituency, took credit for the NTB and claimed to have convinced Mr. Modi and Mr. Shah for the same. “NTB is my promise not that of the BJP. I want my statues to be installed after my lifetime in many places in this area for the work I have done for the benefit of turmeric farmers,” he said.

The Home Minister later in the day had participated in road shows in Rajendranagar, Serlingampally and Amberpet here. After dusk, he held a closed door meeting with the top TS leaders in the state office in Nampally.

