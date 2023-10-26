BJP condemns attack on party candidate by BRS MLA during TV debate

October 26, 2023 04:22 am | Updated 10:50 am IST - HYDERABAD

The BJP condemned the attack on its Quthbullapur candidate Kuna Srisailam Goud by the ruling BRS legislator K.P. Vivekanand during a television debate organised at the constituency by a private channel on October 25.

A war of words between the duo about their alleged complicity in land grabbing led to tempers flaring and both the candidates almost came to blows. Enraged followers tried to enter the arena to settle scores but the police swung into action and brought the situation under control.

Top party leaders including Rajya Sabha MP K. Laxman, national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar, MLA T. Raja Singh and others demanded the police to file a criminal case against the ruling party legislator. There is no place for violence in a democracy, they said and warned that the party cadre will be forced to react if the BRS leaders lose their composure fearing defeat at the hustings.

