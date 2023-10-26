HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP condemns attack on party candidate by BRS MLA during TV debate

A war of words between the duo about their alleged complicity in land grabbing led to tempers flaring and both the candidates almost came to blows

October 26, 2023 04:22 am | Updated 10:50 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Kuna Srisailam Goud

Kuna Srisailam Goud | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL 

The BJP condemned the attack on its Quthbullapur candidate Kuna Srisailam Goud by the ruling BRS legislator K.P. Vivekanand during a television debate organised at the constituency by a private channel on October 25.

A war of words between the duo about their alleged complicity in land grabbing led to tempers flaring and both the candidates almost came to blows. Enraged followers tried to enter the arena to settle scores but the police swung into action and brought the situation under control.

Top party leaders including Rajya Sabha MP K. Laxman, national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar, MLA T. Raja Singh and others demanded the police to file a criminal case against the ruling party legislator. There is no place for violence in a democracy, they said and warned that the party cadre will be forced to react if the BRS leaders lose their composure fearing defeat at the hustings.

Related Topics

Telangana / Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 / Hyderabad / Bharatiya Janata Party / Bharat Rashtra Samithi

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.