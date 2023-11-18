Bandi Sanjay’s ouster as Telangana BJP chief part of BJP-BRS agreement: Vijayashanthi

November 18, 2023 03:00 pm | Updated 03:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Film actor Vijayashanthi, who quit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and joined the Congress on Friday, said the BJP lost stakes in Telangana the day Bandi Sanjay was removed as the state party chief as a part of the agreement between the BJP and the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS).

Addressing a press conference in Hyderabad on Saturday, Ms. Vijayashanthi claimed that she had opposed the removal of Mr. Bandi Sanjay as it would be a disaster, but a ‘plant’ in the BJP was hell-bent on changing the president. Somehow, the allegations and cases against him for allegedly grabbing the assignment lands went cold after his successful campaign to remove Bandi Sanjay, she said pointing finger at BJP leader Eatala Rajender.

She alleged that the BRS and the BJP were together and she had waited for long time to see if the BJP would take action against Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao for his corruption. I decided to quite realising that there won’t be any action against KCR, she said.

The former MP wanted to know why the BJP is unable to take action against KCR despite leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah themselves alleging about corruption. “They have all the records and evidence of corruption but no action is taken,” she said.

Ms. Vijayashanthi said, as a Telangana activist, she demanded to know why there was no action against KCR. “Mr. Modi is the Prime Minister and he has a full majority. Yet, no action was taken against KCR,” she said, adding that people were made fools with the pretentious political fight against KCR, while there is some agreement behind the screen.

Chief Coordinator for campaign

Meanwhile, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge appointed Ms. Vijayashanthi as chief coordinator of the campaign and planning committee, a day after she joined the party.

In an official communication, Congress General Secretary (organisation) K.C Venugopal said, “Congress President has approved the proposal for the appointment of Vijayshanthi as Chief Coordinator of the Campaign and Planning Committee for the ensuing Assembly elections to Telangana – 2023, with immediate effect.”

Kharge also appointed Samarsimha Reddy, Pushpaleela, Mallu Ravi, M Kodanda Reddy, Vem Narender Reddy, Eravaty Anil, Ramlu Naik, Pitla Nageshwer Rao, Obedullah Kothwal, Ramesh Mudiraj, Parijata Reddy, Siddeshwer, Rammurty Naik, Ali Bin Ibrahim Maskathi and Deepak John as convenors.

