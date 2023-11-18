ADVERTISEMENT

Bandi Sanjay’s ouster as Telangana BJP chief part of BJP-BRS agreement: Vijayashanthi

November 18, 2023 03:00 pm | Updated 03:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

R Ravikanth Reddy
R. Ravikanth Reddy

Former MP Vijayashanthi after joining Congress in the presence of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge on November 17, 2023 | Photo Credit: By arrangement

Film actor Vijayashanthi, who quit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and joined the Congress on Friday, said the BJP lost stakes in Telangana the day Bandi Sanjay was removed as the state party chief as a part of the agreement between the BJP and the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS).

Addressing a press conference in Hyderabad on Saturday, Ms. Vijayashanthi claimed that she had opposed the removal of Mr. Bandi Sanjay as it would be a disaster, but a ‘plant’ in the BJP was hell-bent on changing the president. Somehow, the allegations and cases against him for allegedly grabbing the assignment lands went cold after his successful campaign to remove Bandi Sanjay, she said pointing finger at BJP leader Eatala Rajender.

ALSO READ
Vijayashanti: Of guts, glory and chequered politics

She alleged that the BRS and the BJP were together and she had waited for long time to see if the BJP would take action against Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao for his corruption. I decided to quite realising that there won’t be any action against KCR, she said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The former MP wanted to know why the BJP is unable to take action against KCR despite leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah themselves alleging about corruption. “They have all the records and evidence of corruption but no action is taken,” she said.

Ms. Vijayashanthi said, as a Telangana activist, she demanded to know why there was no action against KCR. “Mr. Modi is the Prime Minister and he has a full majority. Yet, no action was taken against KCR,” she said, adding that people were made fools with the pretentious political fight against KCR, while there is some agreement behind the screen.

Chief Coordinator for campaign

Meanwhile, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge appointed Ms. Vijayashanthi as chief coordinator of the campaign and planning committee, a day after she joined the party.

In an official communication, Congress General Secretary (organisation) K.C Venugopal said, “Congress President has approved the proposal for the appointment of Vijayshanthi as Chief Coordinator of the Campaign and Planning Committee for the ensuing Assembly elections to Telangana – 2023, with immediate effect.”

Kharge also appointed Samarsimha Reddy, Pushpaleela, Mallu Ravi, M Kodanda Reddy, Vem Narender Reddy, Eravaty Anil, Ramlu Naik, Pitla Nageshwer Rao, Obedullah Kothwal, Ramesh Mudiraj, Parijata Reddy, Siddeshwer, Rammurty Naik, Ali Bin Ibrahim Maskathi and Deepak John as convenors.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US