BJP-BRS nexus once again exposed with ECI’s approval of Rythu Bandhu just before polling date: Revanth

November 26, 2023 01:34 am | Updated 01:34 am IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy said the ‘Fevicol’ bond between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) was exposed yet again with the Election Commission of India (ECI) allowing the release of Rythu Bandhu funds three days before the polling date, to help the BRS garner votes.

“We urged the EC to release Rythu Bandhu payments by November 15 due to the upcoming elections, emphasising the need to prevent misuse. However, just four days before the polls, the Centre approved the release of Rythu Bandhu funds,” he said, arguing that it exposed the ‘Fevicol bond’ between Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mr. Reddy said the release of Rythu Bandhu funds has caused a loss of ₹5,000 to the farmers. “Had the Congress been in power, we would have provided them ₹15,000,” he said. “Tenant farmers are bearing the brunt of this decision, losing out on the intended benefits. But farmers need not worry; take what KCR is offering now, and when Congress assumes power, we will extend the remaining funding.”

Mr. Reddy said KCR’s attempt to sway votes with government money is a conspiracy, similar to 2018. But the defeat of BRS is inevitable, no matter the number of conspiracies and the BJP support.

