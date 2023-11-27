HamberMenu
Bike taxi service to offer free rides in Hyderabad on voting day 

November 27, 2023 11:48 pm | Updated November 28, 2023 10:40 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Bike taxi service Rapido on Monday said it will be offering free rides to over 2,600 polling stations across Hyderabad on the election day, November 30.

“By facilitating free bike rides, we intend to encourage citizens to exercise their right to vote,” co-founder Pavan Guntupalli said, urging people to participate in large numbers, to cast their ballot, without worrying about transportation.

Those desirous of availing the free rides need to enter one-time code VOTENOW and join the movement to redefine civic participation. The move reflects Rapido’s commitment to boosting voter turnout, particularly among its predominantly young user base, the ride aggregator platform said. It said this, seeking to highlight how the story of urban Hyderabad in terms of voter turnout could be better. In the previous three Assembly elections, the 24 urban constituencies of Greater Hyderabad recorded a voter turnout ranging from 40-55%. The State recorded a relatively higher turnout of 72-74%.

