Bhatti slams KCR for comments on ‘Indiramma Rajyam’

November 23, 2023 04:03 am | Updated 01:17 pm IST - KHAMMAM

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka brushed aside the comments of the BRS president and the Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao on “Indiramma Rajyam”, saying that it meant welfare and development. “The Congress party has the patent right on free power to farm sector,” he added.

At a recent public meeting, Mr.Chandrasekhar Rao had cautioned people against voting for the Congress, stating that “Indiramma Rajyam” would push them into misery, as Indira Gandhi’s reign was “fraught with drought, hunger, communal riots and Naxalism in Telangana”.

Mr.Vikramarka, who is the Congress candidate from Madhira Assembly constituency, claimed that late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi implemented poverty alleviation programmes, nationalised the banks and ensured loans to the poor and downtrodden sections with the slogan “Garibi Hatao”. She brought about the Land Ceiling Act and distributed lands to the landless by implementing land reforms. She ended the feudal culture and liberated the poor from the indenture system, Mr.Vikramarka said.

He alleged that Mr.Rao was making false claims on power supply and irrigation projects. Bungling by the persons at the helm in the conduct of the TSPSC Group-I recruitment exams played havoc with the lives of unemployed youth, he charged.

He reiterated that the Congress party will implement its six guarantees within 100 days of coming to power in Telangana.