HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bhatti slams KCR for comments on ‘Indiramma Rajyam’

November 23, 2023 04:03 am | Updated 01:17 pm IST - KHAMMAM

The Hindu Bureau
Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka brushed aside the comments of the BRS president and the Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao on “Indiramma Rajyam”, saying that it meant welfare and development. “The Congress party has the patent right on free power to farm sector,” he added.

At a recent public meeting, Mr.Chandrasekhar Rao had cautioned people against voting for the Congress, stating that “Indiramma Rajyam” would push them into misery, as Indira Gandhi’s reign was “fraught with drought, hunger, communal riots and Naxalism in Telangana”.

Mr.Vikramarka, who is the Congress candidate from Madhira Assembly constituency, claimed that late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi implemented poverty alleviation programmes, nationalised the banks and ensured loans to the poor and downtrodden sections with the slogan “Garibi Hatao”. She brought about the Land Ceiling Act and distributed lands to the landless by implementing land reforms. She ended the feudal culture and liberated the poor from the indenture system, Mr.Vikramarka said.

He alleged that Mr.Rao was making false claims on power supply and irrigation projects. Bungling by the persons at the helm in the conduct of the TSPSC Group-I recruitment exams played havoc with the lives of unemployed youth, he charged.

He reiterated that the Congress party will implement its six guarantees within 100 days of coming to power in Telangana.

Related Topics

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 / Indian National Congress / Bharat Rashtra Samithi

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.