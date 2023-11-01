In Telangana, ATM cash vehicles used to escape EC scanner

November 01, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated November 02, 2023 10:30 am IST - HYDERABAD

With strict vigilance in enforcing vehicle check drives across the State in the lead-up to the Assembly Elections to seize cash and liquor, among other freebies, the ATM cash management services are now being used to ‘hoodwink’ the law enforcement officers.

The modus operandiinvolves contacting ATM cash management services to transport large amounts of cash. These services, typically responsible for replenishing and maintaining cash at ATMs, operate armoured vehicles equipped with advanced security measures. As a result, these vehicles are less likely to be scrutinised during routine police checks.

However, in a recent seizure, ₹1.2 crore was seized from a man carrying it in ATM cash vans, moving from Hanamkonda to Hyderabad, at the Alair highway check-post in Yadadri. Inspector G. Venkat Sreenu from the Alair police station said that the man had a QR code permission from the Election Commission but had multiple irregularities. “The vehicle number on the QR code was different, the amount had discrepancies and also, the date of delivery was October 30, but he was transporting the amount on the night of October 31,” explained the official.

As per protocol, the ₹1.2 crore, seized from two huge steel trucks, were submitted to the District Grievances Committee (DGC) appointed by the Election Commission of India.

Similarly, on October 30, the Special Operations Teams (SOT) of Madhapur, along with Chandanagar police, seized ₹99 lakh from a man during vehicle-checking. Police said that Vaidala Nagaraju, 33, was working as a cash loader for ATM centres. “He claimed that he was carrying the amount to refill the ATM cash chest but did not have any relevant documents,” said the Inspector of Chandanagar D. Palavelli. The cash was seized and handed over to Income Tax officials.

DCP of Madhapur zone G. Sundeep said that cash management vehicles are being stopped to check ECI permissions. “If they have the requisite document from the EC and if there are no discrepancies, we allow the vehicles to pass through,” he said.

Rachakonda police said that anybody can hire cash management services of private entities to transport money from one part of the State to another. “Nobody would suspect an ambulance or a cash management vehicle during a vehicle-check, but we have to be one step ahead of such conniving tricks,” he added.