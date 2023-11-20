Amit Shah rakes up Hyderabad Liberation struggle & BRS neglect

November 20, 2023 05:17 pm | Updated 05:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tried to rake up the Telangana armed liberation struggle against the Nizam and his militia army Razakkars to stoke emotions among the public at two different public meetings held in Jangaon and Korutla in the heart of north Telangana on Monday.

Mr. Shah accused Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao of refusing to celebrate the Hyderabad Liberation Day brought about by Sardar Patel as he was scared of Majlis Party and its leader Owaisi. “Should we not celebrate the Liberation Day? Once BJP government is formed we will celebrate it officially and also observe the Atrocities Day on August 21. We will build a grand memorial for the martyrs of the Bhairanpally massacre by the Razakkars,” he promised the gatherings.

The BJP leader said the Assembly elections results will not only determine the future of Telangana but also that of the nation in the next five years reminding the people about the need for their support so that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets another term in the top post during the next general elections.

In an effort to galvanise the majority community votes, Mr. Shah referred to the free pilgrimage to Ayodhya being offered in the party manifesto and also to Mr. Modi attending the grand consecration ceremony of Lord Ram at the Ayodhya in January next year. The party will also remove the 4% quota for the Muslims and enhance the quota for the SC/STs and the Backward Classes, he maintained.

Charging KCR with running the “most corrupt government” in the country, the Home Minister said those looting public wealth will be sent to prison as soon as the party comes to power in Telangana. “He has been involved in scams related to Mission Bhagiratha, passports, Mission Kakatiya, Miyapur lands, selling Outer Ring Road and so on, while not bothering to fulfil any of the promises made to farmers and youth,” he alleged.

The BRS has not allotted the promised polytechnic college and its MLAs have been indulging in land grabbing. “Do not believe these 2G, 3G or 4G – generational dynastic parties like BRS, Congress or Majlis, as they cannot think beyond their families. We are a party for the people of Telangana,” he maintained.

Mr. Shah reiterated the party’s commitment towards social justice by the promise of making a person from BC as the CM and endorsing Madigas demand for SC categorisation. While former MP Dr. B. Naraisah Goud translated his speech in Jangoan, Mr. Shah spoke without translation in Korutla from where Nizamabad MP D. Aravind is contesting.

He also acceded the request of Mr. Aravind to open three shut down sugar factories in the area and claimed that BRS Government too could have set up a Turmeric Board but the Centre had taken over the task now since it could not do it. Mr. Shah was scheduled to hold a road show at Uppal in support of party candidate N.V.S.S. Prabhakar later in the evening.