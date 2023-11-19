HamberMenu
Amit Shah public meetings on Nov.20; Modi expected on Nov.24, 25

November 19, 2023 11:48 pm | Updated November 20, 2023 11:47 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will dive into the Telangana Assembly elections campaign yet again by participating in public meetings at Jangaon, Korutla and Uppal on Monday. Union Minister and Telangana BJP president G. Kishan Reddy and Rajya Sabha MP K. Laxman will be present during the programmes.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be taking part in electioneering in the Jubilee Hills and Malkajgiri Assembly constituencies while BJP Andhra Pradesh president and former Union Minister D.Purandeshwari will be campaigning at the Maheshwaram Assembly constituency, said a press release.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to take part in a roadshow and a public meeting in the twin cities on November 24 and 25. His Cabinet colleagues too will be participating in several public meetings.

Union Minister Women & Child Development Smriti Z. Irani will address public meetings at Huzurabad and Maheshwaram Assembly constituencies on November 25 and 26.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal will arrive in the State on November 21, while his colleague Nitin Gadkari will be at Yellareddy and Kollapur constituencies on November 20 and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is scheduled to visit Musheerabad constituency, also on the same date.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath likely to campaign on November 24, 25 or 26. Assam Chief Minister Hemant Biswa Sarma and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant are also expected.

