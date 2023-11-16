November 16, 2023 08:23 am | Updated 08:53 am IST - HYDERABAD

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen leader and Chandrayangutta legislator has movable assets worth approximately ₹7.93 crore, and those of his spouse were pegged at ₹3.53 crore in the 2018 affidavit. Cut to 2023, the gross total of his movable assets has gone up. While his immovable assets stood at about ₹3.91 crore, that of his spouse stood at ₹4.95 crore.

Mr.Owaisi owns four residential properties — two in Hyderabad, another two in Bengaluru. The total value of his immovable assets, as per the latest affidavit, is around ₹4.50 crore, and those of his spouse is ₹5.40 crore. Their liabilities stand at ₹2.89 crore, and ₹5.96 crore respectively.

Mr.Owaisi has four FIRs against him in different police stations.

Kausar Mohiuddin

The AIMIM candidate from Karwan and his spouse have seen an increase in movable and immovable assets, show affidavits filed before the returning officer.

While Mr.Mohiuddin’s movable assets in 2018 stood at ₹22.90 lakh, his spouse’s amounted to a little over ₹11 lakh. In 2023, these increased to over ₹36.57 lakh and ₹43 lakh, respectively.

Meanwhile, the immovable assets, according to the affidavit filed ahead of the 2018 elections, amounted to ₹5.60 lakh, and his spouse’s stood at around ₹6.80 lakh. In 2023, while Mr Mohiuddin’s approximate current market price of immovable assets stood at ₹33 lakh, and those of his spouse increased to ₹1.24 crore. They derive their income from “salary” and “agriculture”.

The Karwan candidate has a licensed firearm, and has a case against him connected to wrongful restraint, and disobedience to order.

Ahmed bin Abdullah Balala

The Malakpet candidate had movable assets amounting to over ₹39 lakh and immovable assets with a total value of ₹3.51 crore in 2014. In an affidavit filed ahead of the 2023 elections, the gross total value of his movable assets is a little over ₹2 crore and immovable assets run into about ₹5.16 crore. His liabilities, as per the affidavit, are pegged at ₹1.06 crore. Mr.Balala owns two licensed firearms.

Majid Hussain

Among the first-time Assembly nominees, the former mayor’s movable assets are to the tune of ₹92.10 lakh, while his spouse has about ₹51.61 lakh in her name. His immovable assets are valued at an approximate ₹1.04 crore and his spouse’s are worth about ₹3.50 lakh. His liabilities stand at approximately ₹16.88 lakh.

Mr.Hussain has a case against him pertaining to assault/criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging duties, and criminal intimidation. He has one licensed firearm.

Mohammed Mubeen

After sitting Bahadurpura MLA Mohammed Moazam Khan was dropped, the AIMIM fielded Mr.Mubeen, who served as corporator and is a first-time MLA candidate. Mr.Mubeen has around ₹17.25 lakh worth of movable assets, while his spouse has about ₹6.20 lakh. His immovable assets are worth about ₹1.27 crore.

Mandagiri Swamy Yadav

AIMIM’s first-time candidate from Rajendra Nagar has movable assets to the tune of around ₹5.16 lakh, and those of his spouse stood at ₹37.89 lakh, according to his affidavit. Those of his dependents stand at a combined ₹2.32 lakh. Meanwhile, the worth of his immovable assets is pegged at ₹45 lakh and those of his spouse are ₹35 lakh. While he has no listed liabilities, his spouse’s are pegged at ₹20 lakh.

