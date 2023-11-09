Akbaruddin Owaisi and son Nooruddin Owaisi file papers

November 09, 2023 10:04 am | Updated 10:04 am IST - HYDERABAD

Among the candidates who filed their nomination on Wednesday for the Chandrayangutta constituency was the father and son duo of Akbaruddin Owaisi and Nooruddin Owaisi of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

There has been speculation for quite some time about Dr. Nooruddin, a 26-year-old doctor and an MD in anaesthesia, entering the poll fray. Incidentally, Mr. Owaisi, who is carrying on his father Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi’s legacy in the Telangana Assembly, discontinued his medical studies from the Rajiv Gandhi Medical College, Gulbarga.

Dr. Nooruddin is the cleanest candidate with zero criminal cases against him according to the affidavit filed by him. In contrast, his father Akbaruddin Owaisi has had a number of criminal cases under Sections 188, 153A, 171C, 505, 341, 121A, 295A, 298 of the Indian Penal Code filed against him but has not been convicted for any offence, according to his affidavit.

