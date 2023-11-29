AIMIM confident of strategy for Telangana polls; alleges Congress, BJP working together in some constituencies

November 29, 2023 10:56 am | Updated 10:56 am IST - HYDERABAD

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leadership has expressed confidence in its strategy ahead of the Telangana Assembly elections, even as they alleged that the Congress and and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were working together in some constituencies.

“People have been making tall claims. But I am certain of the Majlis’ political decision in connection with Telangana elections; Allah will not let it go in vain. Remember, Congress and BJP never want leaders to emerge from within your ranks. They do not want you to become leaders,” said Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi at a public meeting in Khilwat.

The AIMIM president alleged that the two parties were in cahoots in Korutla, Nirmal, and Adilabad (town). He claimed that they were working closely in Karimnagar so that former Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar could win. “I had already cautioned you that for several seats, Congress, BJP and RSS are working together. The Telangana Congress chief (A.Revanth Reddy) was nurtured in the RSS, and his RSS ideology will remain today, and even tomorrow,” Mr. Owaisi said.

He maintained that the AIMIM had never fielded a candidate from Goshamahal. Criticising the Congress leadership, he said, “The question that arises is that if Rahul Gandhi went to Nampally, could he not have gone to Goshamahal? Think about it. He went to Bazaar Ghat (Bazaar Guard, a part of the Nampally Assembly constituency), took my name thrice; thank you for this, Rahul Gandhi. I understand that I come in your dreams. But neither he went to Goshamahal, nor did his sister (Priyanka Gandhi). RSS anna didn’t go either. Tell us why did you not go to Goshamahal. Tell me what deal was struck?”

Mr.Owaisi sought to know whether Rahul Gandhi spoke in favour of Muslim reservations, opposed the instant triple talaq law, or criticised mob lynching. He claimed that this was on account of Hindutva ideology. “You show to the world mohabbat ki dukaan, but what mohabbat ki dukaan do you have? Your end goal is not to allow Muslim and Dalit political leadership,” he said.

AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi claimed that 50,000 riots had happened on the Congress’ watch. He said that draconian laws like Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) and Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA)were passed during Congress’ rule.

Criticising the Congress’ performance in the Telangana Legislative Assembly, he said members of that party had spoken in the Assembly for 12 hours in the last five years, and questioned whether Muslims were a subject of speeches for even 10 minutes. On the other hand, he asserted that the AIMIM spoke for 10 hours out of which nine-and-a-half were dedicated to the issues of Muslims.

Mr.Owaisi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s criticism of the IT Tower for minorities was unfortunate, even as he maintained that people from all communities would be able to work there.