October 22, 2023 01:32 am | Updated 01:32 am IST - Hyderabad

The All India Congress Committee has appointed senior Congress leaders Ashok Shankarrao Chavan and N.S. Bose Raju as AICC Special Observers for the Telangana Assembly elections.

AICC general secretary, K.C. Venugopal said the party president has approved their nomination and their appointment will come into effect immediately.