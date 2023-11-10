43 candidates file their nominations from Gajwel, where KCR is contesting the elections

November 10, 2023 03:27 pm | Updated 03:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Gajwel assembly constituency, from where Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao filed his nomination papers, received the highest number of 43 nominations till 3 pm on Thursday, the penultimate day for filing nominations for Telangana Assembly Elections 2023.

Another constituency, Kamareddy, from where the BRS president is in the fray reported only 12 nominations till Thursday. Medchal constituency on the city outskirts reported 24 nominations while 15 or more nominations were received in close to a dozen constituencies.

Several constituencies including those in the Greater Hyderabad limits reported over 10 nominations till Thursday afternoon. Banswada constituency reported the lowest number of two nominations followed by Narayanpet where three nominations were received. Four other constituencies, Mulug, Dornakal, Makthal and Devarakadra reported filing of four nominations each, on the penultimate day of filing nominations.

Filing of nominations which was at a slow pace in the initial stages from November 3, gathered momentum subsequently with 1,133 candidates filing their nominations for the 119 assembly constituencies, close to 10 nominations per constituency on average.

The number is likely to increase further as the consolidated figures released by the state election authority on Friday indicated that 2,478 candidates filed 2,887 nominations till Thursday evening. Of this, 450 candidates filed their nominations on multiple days taking the total number of candidates in the fray to 2,028.

Of the total number of candidates who filed their nominations, 2,726 uploaded affidavits along with their papers. The election authority had sent notices to 167 candidates who failed to file or upload their affidavits along with the nomination papers. The scrutiny of nominations is scheduled for November 13, and November 15 is the last day for the withdrawal of nominations.

