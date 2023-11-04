₹300 crore spent out of ₹17,700 crore allocated for Dalit Bandhu: Bhatti

November 04, 2023 07:54 am | Updated 07:54 am IST - Hyderabad

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said the government spent only ₹300 crore out of ₹17,700 crore allocated for Dalit Bandhu in the Budget, reflecting how Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao was hoodwinking people.

At a press conference here on Friday, Mr.Vikramarka sought to know what had happened to the promise of giving three acres to each Dalit family, the implementation of the SC sub-plan and the ₹10 lakh benefit under Dalit Bandhu. “Mr.Chandrasekhar Rao came to power by wooing Dalits and getting their votes with such promises but all that they got were heinous crimes against them,” he said.

Mr.Vikramarka demanded for an inquiry into the suicide of a Dalit youth, Ramakanth, in Adilabad who allegedly ended his life out of desperation and frustration fearing that he would not get benefit under Dalit Bandhu.

Sharmila’s support

The CLP leader welcomed YSRCP chief Y.S.Sharmila’s decision to stay away from Telangana Assembly elections and support Congress to defeat the ruling BRS. Responding to MIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s challenge to Rahul Gandhi to come and contest in Hyderabad, he said the AICC takes a decision on the constituency of Rahul Gandhi and asked who was Owaisi to decide the contest.

AICC war room in-charge Ajay Kumar, TPCC working president B.Mahesh Kumar Goud and Nalgonda DCC president Sankar Nayak were present.