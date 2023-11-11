 2,327 candidates file papers for Assembly polls

November 11, 2023 01:30 pm | Updated 01:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

For the upcoming Telangana Legislative Assembly elections, as many as 2,327 candidates filed their 2,829 sets of nominations for the 119 constituencies as on Friday evening.

The polls will take on November 30.

According to the nominations, the average number of contestants in each constituency will be close to 20. Given the scope for close contests in several constituencies, votes secured by the independent candidates will be crucial in deciding the fate of the contestants.

Gajwel constituency from where BRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is contesting, has reported the highest number of nominations (68). In addition to the nominations of the BRS president and BJP leader Eatala Rajender, several independent candidates filed their nominations from the constituency.

The number of nominations is relatively less (37) in Kamareddy, the other constituency where Mr. Rao and TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy are in the fray.

Sircilla constituency presently represented by BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao saw 17 candidates filing their papers while Siddipet from where Minister T. Harish Rao registered successive victories reported 27 nominations.

Medchal constituency reported 66 nominations being filed on the last day of nominations while another constituency L.B. Nagar has 43 candidates contesting for the poll. Several constituencies reported more than 20 nominations each while Suryapet presently represented by Minister G. Jagdishwar Reddy saw 35 nominations.

Miryalaguda (31), Huzurnagar (32) and Karimnagar (30) are the other constituencies where more than 30 candidates filed their nominations. More than 20 nominations were received in several constituencies in north Telangana districts as well as those in the GHMC limits. Bhadrachalam Assembly constituency reported least number of five contestants and the number of contestants in Bahadurpura, Jagtial and Narayankhed is nine. Banswada and Yellareddy constituencies had 10 contestants each.