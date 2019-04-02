Rahul Gandhi promises surgical strike on poverty

The Congress party will spend 6% of the national Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for education after coming to power at the Centre, All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Rahul Gandhi announced on Monday.

“The poor of this county need to dream big and their children will get the best of education as the government will be committed to increase the national share for education establishing new colleges, universities and institutions,” he said, addressing a series of public meetings organised in support of Congress candidates of Zaheerabad, Nagarkurnool and Nalgonda parliamentary constituencies on Monday.

Mr. Gandhi faulted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his alleged backing of big businessmen. He did not spare the TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao either, charging that he had tacit understanding with the BJP. The AICC chief also referred to the sufferings of the people of Nalgonda due to fluorosis.

Targeting the Prime Minister, he said Mr. Modi was busy with surgical strikes on the poor, but the Congress would be interested in surgical strikes on poverty. That very thought had given birth to the Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY), he said adding that every family that earns less than ₹ 12,000 will get ₹ 72,000 per year in their bank accounts directly.

“I am not here to cheat you with slogans of transferring ₹ 15 lakh into your accounts like Mr. Modi did, but I assure you that ₹ 3.6 lakh per annum will in the accounts of 5 crore families in the country,” Mr. Gandhi said, as the impressive gathering cheered him.

Mr. Modi, he said, was busy filling the pockets of 15 to 20 businessmen of the country. Anil Ambani gets ₹ 30,000 crore contract for never manufacturing an aeroplane and Mehul Choksi and Nirav Modi get ₹ 30,000 crore each while Vijay Mallya gets ₹ 10,000 crore from the Indian banks. Then they go for a holiday as the ‘Chowkidaar’ is busy guarding their interests, he said, referring to Mr. Modi’s claim as Chowkidaar.

He alleged that Modi has also written off the ₹ 3.5 lakh crore debt, money borrowed from banks, which is also equivalent to the amount required for implementing MGNREGS for five years, only to help 15 corporate companies. But the Congress will support the youngsters who generate jobs, extending them loans liberally.

Turning to the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government in the State, Mr. Gandhi alleged that there was a tacit understanding between TRS and BJP and that was the reason why Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had never spoken about the Rafale deal. He cautioned people of the State that their vote for TRS would be a vote for BJP indirectly.

Mr. Gandhi yet again linked Mr. KCR’s repeated support to the NDA government on GST, Demonetisation and all other bills to the good equation he shares with Mr. Modi. “You need a government that can fight with the BJP and Mr. Modi and Mr. KCR cannot do that,” he claimed.

At the Huzurnagar election meeting, Mr. Gandhi spoke about NYAY and the Prime Minister’s obsession for the big businessmen.

Assuring people of Nalgonda that eradicating fluorosis and providing safe drinking water was a priority, which the State did not do, Mr. Gandhi said a super speciality hospital exclusive for fluorosis treatment will be set up. Passage of Women’s Reservation Bill, zero permissions for MSMEs for first three years, loans to women self-help groups, ₹ 2 lakh farm loan waiver, ₹ 2,500 per quintal minimum support price for paddy and reopening of closed companies for ‘true Make in India’ will be ensured, the Congress chief reiterated.

AICC in-charge for Telangana R.C. Khuntia, party senior leaders Shabbir Ali, J. Geeta Reddy, C. Damodar Rajanarasimha, M Vijayashanti, T Jayaprakash Reddy, T Jeevan Reddy and others were present. K. Madanmohan Rao from Zaheerabad Lok Sabha constituency, MRPS founder-president Manda Krishna Madiga and others attends the Huzurnagar rally.