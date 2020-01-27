Neethu Kiran elected Mayor of Nizamabad, Idris Khan deputy

As expected, Telangana Rashtra Samithi — despite finishing third in the elections — with the support of its political ally All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen and ex-officio members retained the prestigious Nizamabad Municipal Corporation (NMC). An independent member Marathi Jamuna joined the TRS while two Congress members expressed their support to the ruling party.

With this, the party’s corporator from 11th division Dandu Neethu Kiran was elected Mayor defeating the BJP candidate Lavanya with a majority of 9 votes. Ms. Neetu got 38 votes while her rival got 29 in the 60-division corporation. Member of Parliament D. Arvind (BJP), MLCs D. Rajeswar, Akula Lalitha and V.G. Goud, MLAs Bigala Ganesh Gupta, Bajireddy Govardhan and A. Jeevan Reddy (all TRS) participated in the election. TRS Rajya Sabha member D. Srinivas did not enrol for the voting and abstained.

Mr. Ganesh Gupta brought the sealed cover supposed to have been received from his party high command containing the name of Mayor in the morning.

Earlier, Joint Collector and presiding officer R. Venkateswarlu administered oath of office to the 60 corporators. The 3rd division corporator Srinivas Reddy proposed Ms. Neethu’s name as Mayor and Kalpana of 34 division seconded her name. Ms. Lavanya, elected from BJP in division No. 22, was proposed by her party member Narsaiah from division No.20 and seconded by 4th division member Promode Kumar.

The AIMIM corporator from 14th division Mohammed Idris Khan has been elected Deputy Mayor and Abdul Quddus of TRS and Akbar Hussain of AIMIM respectively proposed and seconded his name. He defeated Mallesh Yadav (BJP) of 23rd division. Immediately after, the presiding officer declared their election and took signatures. Earlier, TRS and BJP corporators-elect along with their leaders arrived in luxury buses at new Ambedkar Bhavan, venue of the election from their camps.

Roads and Buildings Minister V. Prashanth Reddy who received them after spending a few minutes left the spot.

The election was held amid a tight police security and the Collector C. Narayana Reddy and Commissioner of Police Kartikeya supervised the election and security arrangements and process.