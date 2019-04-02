Modi fostering religious divide to win polls: Owaisi

Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is dividing India on lines of religion to win the upcoming General Elections and expressed dismay that the Election Commission of India is yet to take note of the latter’s speech in Maharashtra.

Mr Owaisi was addressing a string of public meetings in the Secunderabad parliamentary constituency, where he described Mr Modi as the ‘king of liars’.

“In Maharashtra yesterday, the Prime Minister spoke about Hindu-Muslim issue and asked why Hindus are being named in terrorism. I am not making this up. It is a separate thing that the Election Commission has not taken note of it,” Mr Owaisi said.

The Hyderabad parliamentarian demanded that the Prime Minister come clean on Nathuram Godse and said, “Who was he (Godse)? Was he not a terrorist? Tell, Mr Modi, who was he? You will not say this because you are stuck in it. But you are talking about Hindu-Muslim issue. You are weakening India. For one parliament election. This does not suit you.”

Mr Owaisi criticised UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s reported comment in which he described the armed forces as ‘Modi’s army’. He said that the Indian Army discharges its duties according to the Constitution of India.

Criticising the Prime Minister’s comments on the state of the old city, Mr Owaisi challenged Mr Modi to compare developmental work here and in Ahmedabad’s Juhapura area using information obtained by means of the RTI Act.

Justifying the party’s alliance with the TRS, and reiterating that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has all qualities of becoming Prime Minister and king maker, Mr Owaisi said that no other State has seen as much spending on social welfare as Telangana. He said that Mr Rao can create a ‘new path’ for India.