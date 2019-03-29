Left to highlight local issues in Khammam

As electioneering is picking up steam, some of the pressing local issues such as long pending road, bridge and railway line projects are set to dominate in the whirlwind poll campaign by major political parties in the prestigious Khammam Lok Sabha constituency.

Backed by the CPI, the CPI (M) has drawn up an elaborate action plan to spearhead a joint campaign to garner support for its candidate B. Venkat in an effort to wrest the Khammam seat, considered the traditional Left stronghold. The party’s campaign strategy is centred on some key national, State and local issues aimed at bringing a plethora of issues concerning the common man, farmers, toiling masses, unemployed youth and other marginalised sections into spotlight, party sources said.

“Apart from focusing on the pressing national issues, our party’s campaign will expose the “unkept promises” of the BJP regime at the Centre and the TRS dispensation in the State pertaining to Khammam Lok Sabha constituency,” said CPI (M) district secretary Nunna Nageswara Rao.

The long awaited Road Over Bridge (RoB) at Dhamsalapuram on Khammam-Bonakal main road, the much publicised modern bus station complex and IT hub in Khammam town have still remained incomplete, he said, deploring that the bad condition of the highway connecting Khammam and Warangal was a stark reminder of the sorry state of affairs.

The erstwhile composite Khammam district, endowed with rich mineral resources and a huge talent pool, is devoid of a university, said Progressive Youth League State general secretary Pradeep. The issues concerning students and unemployed youths would be prominently focused during our campaign , he asserted.