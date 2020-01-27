In erstwhile Medak, TRS bags all 15 municipalities

The TRS has once again proved that it has no match when it comes to winning elections.All the 15 municipalities, for which elections were held in the erstwhile Medak district, were won by the TRS.

Though Congress gave a tough fight and got majority in municipalities like Narayankhed, where it won one more ward than the TRS and at Cheriyal where it had an equal tally with the ruling party, the ex-officio vote proved costly for the opposition. In one municipality — IDA Bollaram — it was the TRS rebel candidate who won the chairperson post with support of both Congress and BJP.

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao closely monitored the developments and guided the party leadership locally. Tension prevailed for some time at Bollaram during the chairperson elections and police were forced to resort to lathicharge to control the agitating mob.

Following are the elected persons for municipalities, with chairperson name’s followed by vice-chairperson:

Sangareddy — B. Vijaya Lakshmi (chairperson) and Shankari Latha (vice- chairperson)

Sadashivapet: Pillodi Jayamma and Chinta Mohan

Narayanakhed: Rubina Begum and A Parashuram.

Andol: G. Malliah and M Praveen Kumar

Tellapur: M Lalitha Somi Reddyand Ramulu Goud

Ameenpur: T. Panduranga Reddy and N. Narasimha Goud

IDA Bollaram: K Roja Rani (TRS) and A Anil Reddy (Congress)

Medak: T Chandrapal and A Mallikarjun Goud

Narsapur A Murali Yadav and Md. Nayeemuddin

Ramayampet: Palle Jitender Goud and Putti Vijaya Lakshmi

Toopran: B. Ravinder Goud and N. Srinivas

Dubbak: G Vanitha and Suguna Balakishan Goud

Cheriyal: A Swaroopa Rani and N Rajeev Kumar Reddy

Gajwel: N Rajamouli and Md. Zakeeruddin

Husnabad: Akula Lalitha and Ayileni Anitha