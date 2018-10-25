Deletions in voter list: EC orders spot verification of complaints

more-in

The Election Commission of India has taken a serious note of the complaints by political parties about the ‘indiscriminate’ deletion of names from the voters’ list and directed the electoral registration officers to reach out to the grassroots level to check the veracity of the complaints.

The EROs and assistant EROs have been directed to examine all the complaints received in respect of deletion of votes and ensure that corrections are made on the spot. “We have directed the election officials to send teams to verify the complaints related to voters’ list and rectify if anything has gone wrong,” Chief Election Commissioner O.P. Rawat said. The officials were specifically asked to get to the root of the problem and carry out rectifications so that there was no scope for any complaints.

The Chief Election Commissioner said the total number of voters in Telangana after the publication of final rolls stood at 2.73 crore, close to 9 lakh less than 2.82 crore during the general elections of 2014.

The EC, during its verification process, had detected bogus votes, multiple entries, dead voters and electors who migrated to other places and these were deleted resulting in reduction in the number of voters.

Roll revision

In all, 17.68 lakh voters had been added to the electoral rolls between September 10 and October 4, marking 4.52% increase and over 5.75 lakh voters among these were in the age group of 18 to 19 indicating the enthusiastic response to the commission’s call for enrolment as new voters. At the same time, the elector population ratio had improved from 674 in the draft electoral roll published on September 1 to 719 in the final roll published on October 12.

A significiant portion of the effort during the roll revision was focussed on cleansing the electoral roll and a total number of 5.87 lakh voters were removed in the process. Of these, 1.93 lakh pertained to multiple entries, 91,737 migrated to other places and 3.01 lakh voters were dead. All these entries were removed following the process defined by law wherein booth-level officers served notices for statutory period of seven days before taking up any action.

In addition, the commission noticed that large number of electors, particularly in urban slums, shared spaces that had only one house number and there were cases where old houses were demolished and new apartments were constructed. “It is not unusual to have hundreds of electors in the same apartment complex,” the EC said in its note.

Receipt of applications for enrolment continued after the publication of the final rolls and 2.97 lakh applications had been received so far. The forms would be processed as per legal procedures and they would be reflected in the second supplement to be published on November 19. The ERO Net software deployed by the Election Commission posed some problems in uploading the data of the electors and the EC had deployed a team of engineers from the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing to give hand-holding to the officials concerned to address these technical issues. “We are in a transition phase and efforts have been made to see that these issues are resolved,” he said.