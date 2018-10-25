Congress alleges phone tapping by police close to KCR

more-in

TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that officials close to caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao were tapping their phones illegally, which has already been brought to the notice of the Election Commission of India.

In an informal interaction with the media here, he named a senior officer in the Intelligence Department, another officer in Task Force and a retired officer in the Special Intelligence Bureau, who is still in service, and said they would have to pay a heavy price for indulging in illegal activities.

Mr. Reddy also objected to the meetings of TRS party at Pragati Bhavan and said the election authorities would be approached to take action. On the demand for tickets in the Congress, he said the party received about 5,000 applications, but they can give tickets to only about 100-odd people. Other aspirants have to work for the party and their services would be recognised once it comes to power.

The TPCC chief claimed that the popularity of TRS was sliding down drastically.

He said his recent visit to New Delhi was to discuss the election strategies and they have designed special strategies to attract youngsters in the group of 18 to 39 years to work for the party. Talks with the Grand Alliance partners would continue, he said.