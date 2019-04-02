‘All that was promised to Karimnagar went to other districts’

KARIMNAGAR

02 April 2019 23:34 IST

TRS sitting MP was a mute spectator and is best suited as advisor to govt., says Ponnam Prabhakar

TPCC working president and former MP Ponnam Prabhakar alleged that Karimnagar sitting MP B. Vinod Kumar is unfit to become a public representative as he is not at all accessible to the people to solve their problems. “Instead, he is best suited as advisor to the State government,” he stated in an interview to The Hindu.

Excerpts:

How is your campaigning going on?

I am a local candidate and as MP from 2009 to 2014, I fought inside and outside the Parliament for formation of separate Telangana State. The other developmental works during my tenure have been evoking good response from the people and the campaign is going on in an exciting manner with overwhelming response from the public as I was also available to the people even after my defeat in 2014 elections.

What are your election campaign issues?

The Karimnagar Parliament constituency has been completely neglected in the last five years. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao promised a government medical college in Karimnagar, but failed to do so. Instead, he sanctioned a medical college to Siddipet. TRS MP Vinod remained a mute spectator when the sanctioned leather park from Choppadandi and the textile zone were shifted to Warangal. The MP failed to secure the promised Sainik School and not a single kilometre of highway was laid in the district. The government failed to release ₹ 100 crore per annum to Vemulawada temple development since last four years. The Kothapalli to Manoharabad railway line remained a mirage as not a single ‘gunta’ of land was acquired for the railway line. The sitting MP had not done anything for the constituency as he was always busy providing advices to the Chief Minister. He is not suitable to become an MP. Instead ,he is best suited as advisor to the State government.

Do you foresee any impact of MLC elections results on the Lok Sabha elections?

The MLC election results would definitely have an impact and the same results would be repeated in the Karimnagar parliament elections also. (The Congress candidate Jeevan Reddy had won the MLC elections).

What would be your priorities if elected to Parliament?

As I promised I will get a government engineering college to be set up on Satavahana University campus and get the UGC recognition to the university. I am promising improved and better medical services at the district headquarters hospital with specialisation treatments, a JNTU college to Sircilla and agro-based industries to the district. I would strive to encourage education, health, agriculture, employment and tourism in the district.

You have already tasted two defeats — one in 2014 Parliament elections and another in the recent Assembly elections. How do you rate your performance in this election?

A: I contested Assembly elections following the party’s instructions. Actually, I am a Parliament candidate. Even after my defeat, I did not distance from the people as they are my strength and my voice. There is lot of sympathy after my defeat and people are promising to elect me.