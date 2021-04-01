Boycott corrupt DMK-Congress alliance: Amit Shah

We are the only front that stands for development, says Union Home Minister

Stating that the BJP-AIADMK alliance was the only front that stands for development, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday urged voters of the State to boycott the ‘corrupt’ DMK-Congress alliance.

Canvassing votes for Aravakurichi BJP candidate K. Annamalai and the Karur constituency AIADMK candidate M. R. Vijayabhaskar at Velayuthampalayam, Mr. Shah said that the BJP-AIADMK front was committed to develop the State in all aspects.

The Centre and State governments led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam had spent time and energy to implement a number of developmental and welfare projects. It was with the aim of taking the agenda of development to the next level that the Centre had allocated funds to the tune of ₹1,60,000 crore to the State, he said.

Mr. Shah said that the BJP, which had spearheaded the agenda of development all over the country, would work further for the growth of the State.

“Vote for the BJP-AIADMK alliance and it is a vote for development. Hence, the voters should give a resounding victory to the front,” he said. Later Chief Ministers M. G. Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa were tall leaders of the State and the candidates of the BJP-AIADMK alliance had their eternal blessing, he added.

The Home Minister said that the Congress and the DMK front was nothing but an alliance of corrupt forces. There should be no place for dynasty politics in the State and voters should boycott the corrupt alliance.

Mr. Shah said that Mr. Annamalai, the BJP candidate in Aravakurichi constituency, had a great track record as an honest police officer. Hence, the voters should reward Mr. Annamalai by electing him to the State Assembly.

Earlier, accompanied by Mr. Vijayabhaskar and Mr. Annamalai, Mr. Shah travelled on a decorated open vehicle from High School Medu to Velayuthampalayam and canvassed for votes.