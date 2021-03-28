Working to bring back fishermen, says Minister

Puducherry

28 March 2021 01:12 IST

Coordinating with various agencies, says Singh

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Saturday said the Centre was working with the Sri Lankan authorities for the safe return of 14 fishermen from Karaikal.

Addressing a press conference, he said the Centre was working in close coordination with various agencies for the return of the fishermen. “We are hopeful of their return by Sunday or Monday. The government is doing everything possible for their safe return.”

Mr. Singh criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on a separate Ministry for fishermen. “Without knowing the facts that the BJP government has created a separate Ministry for Fisheries, Mr. Gandhi is criticising our government. We have done a lot more for fishermen than any other government,” he said.

The BJP would also appoint a person in-charge for each of the 40 fishing hamlets in Puducherry to address the grievances of fishermen, Mr. Singh added.