Workers unite

COIMBATORE, TAMIL NADU, 06/03/2021: K. Maniraj, president of Kovai Power Driven Pump Manufacturers' Association and a micro unit owner in Coimbatore on March 6, 2021 PHOTO: Siva Saravanan S / The Hindu.

31 March 2021 02:25 IST

For Independent candidate K. Maniraj, a micro unit owner who is contesting from the Singanallur constituency in Coimbatore as a representative of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), those accompanying him every day during campaigns are micro industry owners and workers. About 10 people accompany him to distribute pamphlets and address locals from a vehicle. “A handful of college students help. But it is mostly those who operate workshops and micro units, members of other MSME associations, workers from my unit and other units who participate,” he said.

