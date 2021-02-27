We will start work at once, says T.N. CEO

State will have around 88,963 polling stations

Flying squad teams (FSTs) and static surveillance teams (SSTs) will immediately commence work in all districts to enforce the model code of conduct that came into force on Friday, Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said.

Addressing the media after the announcement of the election dates, he said all the provisions of the model code of conduct would be strictly enforced, with all departments and observers working together.

Mr. Sahoo said the State would have 88,963 polling stations, including 23,000 stations which had been added for the upcoming Assembly election to ensure adherence to personal distancing norms in view of COVID-19.

On the concerns raised by a section of political parties regarding the location of polling booths at some places, he said that around 70% of those issues had been addressed and the remaining would be resolved soon.

Around 6,000 to 7,000 polling stations had been identified as sensitive, he said, adding, “These numbers may change, as they are dependent on a number of factors, including who the candidates are.”

He said members of the public could report violation of norms through the phone number 1950 or by using the cVIGIL mobile application. As per the norms, persons carrying more than ₹50,000 in cash should have proof about the source of the money and its intended purpose.

On potential violations through online transfer of money, Mr. Sahoo said guidelines were in place for banks to report any large-volume or suspicious transaction.

He said 45 companies of the Central Reserve Police Force had arrived, and they would be deployed across districts for “area domination exercises”. “More companies of personnel would be sent later, as per the requirement,” he added.

In a letter sent to all Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and Secretaries of all departments, Mr. Sahoo asked for the submission of the attested copy of the latest page of the Government Order (G.O) Register to ensure that no new schemes or orders are issued after the announcement of the election.

He said that as per existing norms, a line should be drawn after the last entry of on the register as on time of the announcement of the elections and a duly attested photocopy of that page must be sent to the CEO's office for record.