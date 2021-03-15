We will push Centre to revoke CAA: Tamil Nadu CM

SALEM

15 March 2021 19:23 IST

Edappadi K. Palaniswami filed his nomination papers for contesting in the upcoming Assembly elections from Edappadi constituency for the seventh time

AIADMK leader and Chief Minister Edappadi.K.Palaniswami on Monday said that if voted back power, the party would insist that the Central government should withdraw Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), based on the request from minorities.

Mr.Palaniswami filed his nomination papers for contesting in the upcoming Assembly elections from Edappadi constituency for the seventh time. Talking to presspersons, Mr. Palaniswami said that as a legislator from the consistency, he has worked hard for the development of the constituency.

Responding to a question on including the withdrawal of CAA in the AIADMK election manifesto, after having voted in favour of it and defended the law, Mr.Palaniswami said that they have said in the manifesto that they would insist for withdrawal of CAA with the Centre based on requests from minorities.

Mr. Palaniswami said that the election manifesto has been welcomed by people from all walks of life. On the feasibility of implementing the announcements despite the debt burden of the State, Mr. Palaniswami questioned which State in India is not under debt burden. However, development works are progressing without any delay, he said.

He said that the AIADMK-led alliance is strong and added that he would fufill demands of the public if he wins from the constituency.

Mr.Palaniswami started his campaign in the constituency after offering prayers at Sendrayan Perumal Temple here.